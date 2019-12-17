Blockchain

Podcast: Cryptoeconomy’s Guy Swann on the Bitcoin Community

Contributor
Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin Magazine
Published

"In Bitcoin, some of the best ideas happen when somebody just sits down and really breaks down a concept in writing. The best are articulated in a 15- to 20-minute article."

Guy Swann

In this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, Dave Hollerith talks with Guy Swann, host of the Cryptoconomy Podcast. Swann’s show has become a staple in the Bitcoin community for curating and recording some of the best long-form articles about the technology.

Swann discussed his curation process, what makes a compelling Bitcoin read, Bitcoin maximalism as a reaction to the 2017 ICO boom, some of the historical metaphors used to explain Bitcoin, and how technologies like Bitcoin and the internet are changing sovereignty.

Follow Swann and Hollerith on Twitter and check out some additional resources from the interview:

The following content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice. Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer by BTC Media, The Let’s Talk Bitcoin Network, or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Markets Policy & Regulation

Latest Technology Videos

Sundar Pichai's Google Move Will Increase Visibility, Techonomy's Kirkpatrick Says

David Kirkpatrick, chief executive officer and founder of Techonomy Media, discusses the decision by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to make Sundar Pichai chief executive officer of both Google and its holding company Alphabet Inc.

Dec 4, 2019
See more videos

Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

Learn More

More from Bitcoin Magazine


Explore Blockchain

Explore

Most Popular