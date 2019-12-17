Podcast: Cryptoconomy’s Guy Swann on the Bitcoin Community

"In Bitcoin, some of the best ideas happen when somebody just sits down and really breaks down a concept in writing. The best are articulated in a 15- to 20-minute article." Guy Swann

In this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, Dave Hollerith talks with Guy Swann, host of the Cryptoconomy Podcast. Swann’s show has become a staple in the Bitcoin community for curating and recording some of the best long-form articles about the technology.

Swann discussed his curation process, what makes a compelling Bitcoin read, Bitcoin maximalism as a reaction to the 2017 ICO boom, some of the historical metaphors used to explain Bitcoin, and how technologies like Bitcoin and the internet are changing sovereignty.

