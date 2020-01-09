Podcast: Could Grubhub Be Up for Sale Soon?

Why markets calmed after President Trump addressed the nation on the Iran conflict. Grubhub shares rallied on news that it is considering serious changes to its business. And why home-builder Lennar Corp. stock jumped..

The decline came after President Donald Trump signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran in a speech.

Until yesterday, investor worries over the military conflict were fueling big moves in markets. Oil prices were rising, stocks were falling, and gold was rallying as traders looked for safe investments.

But on Wednesday, once it started to look as if the worst of the conflict was over, the U.S. stock market rose by about a half of a percentage point. And both gold and oil prices fell sharply.

Still, investors may want to be careful—the conflict could heat up again at the drop of a tweet.

That’s because a report came out that said the company was thinking about selling itself—or merging with a competitor.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the food-delivery platform has hired an adviser to help it decide on its next steps. Those include potential M&A deals, along with strategies to deal with activist shareholders.

Grubhub (GRUB) and its competitors have been ramping up discounts and promotions to attract more customers. That has hurt the stock—it’s down more than 30% over the past 12 months.

And investors seem to see the prospect of a deal as good news for the whole industry. Uber (UBER), Grubhub’s only publicly traded competitor, rose more than 3% on Wednesday.

—one of the largest home builders in the U.S. Those homes were ordered from September through November last year.

That’s 23% more homes than was ordered at the same time the year before—and more than Wall Street expected. What’s behind the strong demand? Well, economists had been warning about a shortage of affordable homes in the U.S.—especially now that interest rates are low, making it cheaper to borrow money. So Lennar Corp. (LEN) started making lower-cost houses.

And the home builder has been rewarded for that move. The company’s stock outperformed the broader market on Wednesday.

