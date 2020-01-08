Podcast: Congrats, Elon: Tesla Is Most Valuable U.S. Car Maker Ever

The U.S. trade gap has shrunk to its lowest level in two years. Why Tesla is more valuable than Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler. And Boeing’s 737 MAX problems take a toll on manufacturing employment.

Listen to Wednesday morning’s episode of Barron’s flash briefing.

Three numbers to start your day:

That’s the smallest it has been in three years, according to data out this week. In other words, the U.S, is importing less than it used to.

That probably won’t last. That’s because the decline can be attributed to the higher tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on Chinese goods last year. But next month, the tariffs will start falling, so economists expect the trend to reverse.

As a rule of thumb, we probably shouldn’t get too hung up on the trade deficit anyway. Economists say these types of short-term changes in the trade balance don’t really affect U.S. economic strength all that much.

—on Tuesday. It surpasses the peak market value that Ford Motor (F) reached in 1999. And that makes Tesla (TSLA) the most valuable car company in American history. The stock has climbed 40% in the past 12 months, even as Chief Executive Elon Musk fought with regulators.

That’s because Tesla has had plenty of good financial news over the past year. It reported a surprise quarterly profit in October, and strong demand for its cars at the end of last year. Recently, the auto maker also delivered its first Model 3 cars made in its Gigafactory in Shanghai.

All of that—plus its new Cybertruck—proved to be enough to burn the short-selling investors who publicly feud with Musk. Tesla stock was up around 4% to a new record high on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Spirit (SPR) said it was considering a voluntary round of layoffs, though it isn’t clear how many workers could be affected.

Spirit makes airplane parts and—most important—it’s a major supplier for Boeing (BA). In fact, the layoffs are directly tied to Boeing’s trouble with its 737 MAX jet. The plane has been grounded since March, after two deadly crashes raised concerns about its safety.

Spirit gets about 80% of its sales from Boeing—that’s why its workforce could shrink as a result of the aircraft maker’s problems. Shareholders didn’t seem to mind too much. Both Boeing and Spirit shares were up more than 1% on Tuesday.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to today’s host Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.