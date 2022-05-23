Podcast: CIO Breaks Down the New Volatility Regime

Michael Oyster CFA, CAIA, the Chief Investment Officer at Options Solutions, joins the Schaeffer's Market Mashup podcast in our latest episode released on Friday, May 20. Oyster and podcast host, Patrick Martin, discuss the Time Magazine Cover fallacy ( 5:13 ), why you shouldn't expect 10-12% returns anymore ( 9:15 ), the new volatility regime ( 13:10 ), and the similarities between athletics and investing ( 19:18 ).

