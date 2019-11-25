Podcast: Catherine Coley on Launching and Operating Binance.US

In this episode, Dave Hollerith interviews Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US. Binance is the largest global cryptocurrency exchange in the world, but it has avoided competing in the U.S. until a few months ago with the launch of Coley’s subsidiary.

To remain compliant with regulations, Binance.US exists as its own company. In October 2019, when Binance.US launched, Binance captured 60 percent of the legitimate cryptocurrency trading volume, its highest share of the global market since March 2019.

In this interview, Coley explained how Binance.US came to be, what it has been like to face the competitive and regulatory hurdles of launching a cryptocurrency exchange, and what stage Binance.US is in now, coming to the end of its first quarter.

Follow Coley and Hollerith on Twitter. Read more about Binance.US here:

