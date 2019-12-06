Podcast: Can't Afford a Stake in the Mets? Here's a Cheaper Way to Own a Baseball Team

Two drugmakers soared on good news, while a third, Sage Therapeutics, tanked. The auto industry is betting big on batteries by pairing up and investing. And how to buy a slice of a baseball team even if you’re not a billionaire like Steve Cohen.

Listen to Thursday morning’s episode of our mini-podcast Numbers By Barron’s.

Three numbers to start your day:

—on Thursday. The biotech got good news from the trial of an experimental Lupus drug. Another biotech company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), also saw its stock jump 14%. That came after it announced positive results about its drug for dementia-related psychosis.

But a third biotech broke the positive trend. Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) announced that its depression treatment had failed a key trial and didn’t perform better than a placebo. That news sent its stock tumbling 60%.

There is sure to be more big biotech news coming up. It’s conference season in the medical science community.

—in an Ohio battery factory. It’s part of a 50-50 joint venture that was announced on Thursday. Batteries are high-tech and expensive. It makes sense for GM to pair up with LG Chem (051910.Korea), rather than go it alone.

The electronic car maker Tesla’s (TSLA) batteries come from its own joint-venture with the Japanese company Panasonic (6752.Japan). The two are spending $5 billion to build that so-called gigafactory in Nevada you’ve probably heard so much about.

To sum it up: The auto industry is betting big on batteries.

—At least considering the valuation that Steve Cohen is reportedly now offering for a majority stake. It’s a price out of reach for most people who dream of owning a Major League Baseball team—because most people aren’t billionaire hedge fund managers.

But here’s some good news for the rest of us: There is a way to own a much smaller slice of a team, for a much smaller price. Shares of Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) closed at $28.08 each on Thursday.

Liberty Braves is a holding of John Malone’s Liberty Media. It owns the Atlanta Braves and the ballpark where they play. Not quite a controlling stake in the Mets, but it’s a cheap way to own a baseball team.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to today’s host Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.