Stocks

Podcast: Canopy Growth Jumps 14% on CEO News

Publisher
Published

Paul Volker, the central bank giant who tamed inflation, has passed away. Canopy Growth jumps as it announces David Klein as new CEO. And PG&E’s wildfire charges swell. Host: Ben Walsh. Producer: Mette Lützhøft..

Listen to Tuesday morning’s episode of Numbers By Barron’s.

Three numbers to start your day:

Volker was the former chairman of the Federal Reserve and a towering figure in finance. He famously took over America’s central bank in 1979 when inflation was well past double digits and managed to tame price increases. It came with a cost, though: Volcker sent the economy into a deep recession.

Wall Street is famous for capturing those who would regulate it, but Volcker maintained a reputation for independence. After the financial crisis, he was in the spotlight again, this time arguing that bailed-out banks shouldn’t be engaged in proprietary trading—you might know it as the Volcker Rule.

That’s quite the increase even for a pot stock—those tend to be pretty volatile.

Why did it jump? The Canadian cannabis company announced that it has found a new chief executive: David Klein, who will be leaving his current role as CFO of beverage company Constellation Brands (STZ). Constellation has been investing heavily in marijuana and owns 38% of Canopy.

Canopy’s stock (ticker: CGC) has fallen by more than half since July—that’s when the company fired its then co-CEO Bruce Linton after disappointing results.

—related to wildfires. It’s almost $5 billion more than what the beleaguered utility had originally offered, but it will help the company move forward with its complicated bankruptcy process.

There is, however, a catch—and it’s a pretty big one: The settlement has to be approved by California’s governor, Gavin Newsom. And Newsom is pushing for concessions from the company—like letting the state appoint some board members.

PG&E (PCG) has not agreed to this yet. The company says it expects a decision from Newsom on whether he’ll back the deal by the end of the week. And ultimately, a court must also sign off on the new deal before PG&E can go forward.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to today’s host Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular