Podcast: Canopy Growth Jumps 14% on CEO News

Paul Volker, the central bank giant who tamed inflation, has passed away. Canopy Growth jumps as it announces David Klein as new CEO. And PG&E’s wildfire charges swell. Host: Ben Walsh. Producer: Mette Lützhøft..

Three numbers to start your day:

Volker was the former chairman of the Federal Reserve and a towering figure in finance. He famously took over America’s central bank in 1979 when inflation was well past double digits and managed to tame price increases. It came with a cost, though: Volcker sent the economy into a deep recession.

Wall Street is famous for capturing those who would regulate it, but Volcker maintained a reputation for independence. After the financial crisis, he was in the spotlight again, this time arguing that bailed-out banks shouldn’t be engaged in proprietary trading—you might know it as the Volcker Rule.

That’s quite the increase even for a pot stock—those tend to be pretty volatile.

Why did it jump? The Canadian cannabis company announced that it has found a new chief executive: David Klein, who will be leaving his current role as CFO of beverage company Constellation Brands (STZ). Constellation has been investing heavily in marijuana and owns 38% of Canopy.

Canopy’s stock (ticker: CGC) has fallen by more than half since July—that’s when the company fired its then co-CEO Bruce Linton after disappointing results.

—related to wildfires. It’s almost $5 billion more than what the beleaguered utility had originally offered, but it will help the company move forward with its complicated bankruptcy process.

There is, however, a catch—and it’s a pretty big one: The settlement has to be approved by California’s governor, Gavin Newsom. And Newsom is pushing for concessions from the company—like letting the state appoint some board members.

PG&E (PCG) has not agreed to this yet. The company says it expects a decision from Newsom on whether he’ll back the deal by the end of the week. And ultimately, a court must also sign off on the new deal before PG&E can go forward.

Write to today’s host Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

