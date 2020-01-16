Podcast: Can We Forgive Boeing?

The Boeing 737 Max is still grounded. Here’s what investors, and consumers, need to know.

We really have no choice, Barron’s Al Root says in the latest episode of our weekly podcast, The Readback.

Boeing (BA) has been an emotional topic throughout the last year. For months, we’ve heard more and more about how the company mishandled its 737 Max—not just the crashes of the plane but the response to them.

The more we hear about Boeing’s decisions, though, the more tragic the crashes seem to become. And yet, for the most part, investors have stuck with the stock.

In the latest episode of The Readback, hosted by Alex Eule, Barron’s Al Root explains why.

“The thing is there are only two large jet makers in the world: Boeing and its European competitor Airbus. They are the only two games in town. If there’s a significant problem with the 737 Max, meaning the Max doesn’t come back, or it needs a material redesign, or it’s going to take years, what that means is, there are just less seats available to fly around the globe. There is no way to make that gap up.

“Even if Airbus said, oh fine, we’ll just double the production of the Airbus A320neo jetplanes, it’s an incredibly complicated equation for an airline to switch from a 737 Max to a A320neo—just consider the training, you’d have to certify pilots to fly a new type of plane.”

Alex Eule: “How is it that after a year of tragedy and mismanagement, and so many terrible things, frankly, coming out of Boeing, that the free market hasn’t figured this out? Why don’t we have another company making large, commercial jets?”

Al Root: “You can only really answer that question by looking at the industry structure and the history of the aerospace industry. People have tried to build a a competing product. Bombardier, a company that makes regional jets, announced 10 to 15 years ago that they were going to build a C-series jet which would compete with the Boeing 727 Max and the Airbus A320neo.

“About $10 billion and 10 years later, Bombardier stock has gone from $3 a share to $2 a share. And now Airbus owns the majority of the program.”

Root says something has changed in recent weeks, though. In late December, Boeing’s CEO Dennis Muilenberg resigned. He’s been replaced by former General Electric vice chairman Dave Calhoun.

“Boeing has gone from what I would characterize as a very defensive posture to a more proactive posture,” Root says.

To listen to the full episode, click the player above, or find us in Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, or wherever you listen.

The Readback is a business and finance podcast published every Wednesday. We’d love to know what you think of the show, so please take a moment to rate and review us in iTunes—or write to Alex Eule at alex.eule@barrons.com and producer Mette Lützhøft at mettelutzhoft.jensen@barrons.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.