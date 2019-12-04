Podcast: Can Slack Compete With Microsoft Teams?

Online retailers won Cyber Monday and—for the first time—Black Friday, too. Why yet another analyst won’t recommend buying Beyond Meat stock. And what to expect as Slack reports earnings today. Host: Nicholas Jasinski. Producer: Mette Lützhøft.

Three numbers to start your day:

—than last year. It counts the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Almost 190 million shoppers took advantage of the heavy discounts being offered during that time, according to data from the National Retail Federation.

And online shopping dominated. In fact, more people made purchases online than in stores. Even Black Friday has now moved into the online realm. For the first time, it had more online shoppers than Cyber Monday.

This evening, the workplace-messaging platform is set to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings. That means investors will get another update on Slack’s user numbers.

Slack Technologies (WORK) is under pressure to show big growth. Last month, Microsoft (MSFT) said that its competing software called Teams now has 20 million active users—that’s way more than what Slack has.

So, Slack investors could use some good news tonight. The stock is down 42% since the company’s IPO in June.

That’s relative to estimated earnings next year. And that hefty valuation is keeping one analyst from Oppenheimer on the sidelines.

It’s not that the analyst, Rupesh Parikh, doesn’t appreciate Beyond Meat’s product assortment and innovative approach. He also calls the company a great brand in the fast-growing alternative meat category.

But, Parikh says, it’s just hard to justify buying Beyond Meat (BYND) at its current price. Others seem to feel the same way: Only about 25% of analysts covering the company, have a buy rating on the stock.

