Podcast: Bob Chapek to Replace Bob Iger as Disney CEO

Tuesday was the second day of steep declines spurred by fears that the coronavirus is spreading faster. The selloff deepened after officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that they expect the virus to infect more people in the U.S.

Traders and analysts are now watching daily updates on virus cases in China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, and elsewhere. Those tend to come out overnight or in the early morning while U.S. markets are closed, which increases the potential for big moves at the open—up or down, depending on the figures.

That’s a lot of data—and it means investors can expect more volatility.

There are now fewer Tesla Inc. (TSLA) bulls than there have been at any point in the past five years.

Tesla stocks’ vertiginous rally in recent months has a lot to do with that. It’s also created a rather strange trend. As the shares have soared, analyst after analyst has lowered his or her rating to Neutral or below. But many of those downgrades have come with a much higher price target.

What’s unusual is that the lower ratings and higher price targets are happening at once. Although the average target has almost doubled in just a few months, Tesla’s stock has risen even faster.

On Tuesday, the company announced that he would step down, effective immediately.

Iger oversaw years of growth and transformation at Disney’s helm, turning it into a media and entertainment powerhouse. Major acquisitions included Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Twenty-First Century Fox. And most recently, Iger worked to get Disney (DIS) in shape for a direct-to-consumer future with the launch of streaming services like Disney+.

He’ll stay on as executive chairman of Disney’s board of directors for close to two years. Disney’s new CEO is Bob Chapek. He most recently served as head of its division for parks and consumer products—the largest in the company last year.

