Podcast: Bitcoin Clarity With Kiara Bickers

In this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, Dave Hollerith talks with Kiara Bickers, author of Bitcoin Clarity: A Guide to Understanding Bitcoin. Bitcoin Clarity is different from other Bitcoin guides because it leverages a "systems thinking" approach to explain how and why each part of Bitcoin's system has evolved into what it is today. The two discuss approximating decentralization, Bitcoin as a trustless time chain, the value and limits of information and more.

Follow Swann and Hollerith on Twitter and learn more about Bitcoin Clarity.

The following content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice. Nothing contained in this presentation constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement or offer by BTC Media, The Let’s Talk Bitcoin Network, or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.