Podcast: Beyond Meat Is Rallying Again. Thank McDonald's "PLT"

Goldman Sachs earnings fall short of expectations (blame the 1MDB scandal). Why Beyond Meat stock has rallied in 2020. And UnitedHealth Group’s earnings were strong—investors are cautious about the health-insurance industry ahead of the 2020 election

Three numbers to start your day:

—to cover potential fines and legal settlements. It’s expected to be chiefly used to settle penalties for the bank’s role in the scandal around the Malaysian state-fund 1MDB.

The expense chipped 13% off Goldman’s net income for 2019, which it released on Wednesday morning. And it was a big reason the bank’s fourth-quarter performance lagged behind its rival, JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

On Tuesday, JPMorgan had announced a blockbuster 2019—the bank hit new records on both revenue and net income.

So, while both banks saw their fourth-quarter trading revenues jump—JPMorgan’s jumped higher. And while Goldman Sachs’ (GS) investment banking revenue fell from a year earlier, JPMorgan’s climbed 31%.

Yes, we know there have been only 10 trading days so far in 2020. But that just makes Beyond Meat’s (BYND) huge rise that much more impressive—even if it is less meaningful.

It also shows how incredibly volatile the stock remains. It has gone from an IPO at $25 a share in May to an all-time high of almost 10 times that, at $235 a share in July. On Wednesday, it closed at about $107.

The latest rally comes thanks to some relatively small news—that McDonald’s (MCD) is expanding its so-called PLT burger in Canada. A PLT consists of a Beyond Meat plant-based patty, lettuce, and tomato.

The jump came after America’s largest health insurer reported higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) revenue rose 7% from a year earlier, for two main reasons: One, the company raised insurance premiums. And two, more people are receiving commercial and Medicare Advantage benefits.

It shows the health-insurance business remains a good place to be. Despite that, UnitedHealth and other insurer’s stocks have significantly lagged the market over the past year.

Blame the 2020 election: Progressive Democratic candidates’ Medicare-For-All proposals have made some investors nervous about the potential impact on the industry.

