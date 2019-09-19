Podcast: Are AT&T's Ambitions Too Big?

AT&T wants to be more than a phone company. Is that a good strategy?

AT&T is being targeted by an activist investor unhappy with the strategy. Nicholas Jasinski joins host Alex Eule to discuss why AT&T is suddenly under a microscope.

At least some version of AT&T (T) has been a staple in stock portfolios for the last century. Few brands have stood the test of time like the telephone company. But AT&T has spent the last few years trying to become far more than just a phone company. The company has spent over $100 billion trying to become an entertainment. Now those bold big ambitions are beginning to face resistance on Wall Street.

Last week, the activist hedge fund Elliott Management disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in the company, as well as a plan the activist investor says could bring a 65% gain in the stock by the end of 2021.

This week, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson defended the company’s management team. In the latest twist, the company is reportedly considering divesting its DirecTV satellite TV business, one of Elliott’s subtle suggestions.

In the latest episode of The Readback, Alex Eule is joined by Nicholas Jasinski who covers AT&T and the rest of the telecom world for Barron’s to discuss why AT&T is suddenly under the microscope.

