Podcast: Apple Gets Good News From China

Apple closed at a new record high after good news arrived from China. Defense and aerospace stocks are rising as tensions in the Middle East increase. And can Bed Bath and Beyond’s CEO Mark Tritton stage a turnaround for the troubled stock?.

Listen to Friday morning’s episode of Numbers By Barron’s.

Three numbers to start your day:

The decline came after the retailer reported third-quarter results late Wednesday—and surprised Wall Street with a quarterly net loss of 38 cents per share. Analysts were forecasting a modest profit. Those results led to the biggest decline in the retailer’s stock in more than a year.

But Bed Bath and Beyond’s (ticker: BBBY) trouble isn’t new. The past year has been pretty tough for the retailer. It revamped its board after an attack from three activist investors. It also hired a new CEO, Mark Tritton, who used to be chief merchandising officer for competitor Target (TGT).

Now, Wall Street analysts are hoping Tritton can help Bed Bath and Beyond stage a turnaround. But it could take a while, they say.

That’s according to various calculations based on Chinese government data. That would be an increase of about 18% from last year.

Apple’s stock (AAPL) gained 2% on the news Thursday, closing at another record high. Analysts have been worried that global demand for iPhones might slow —and China has been a focus of those concerns, after last year’s trade war with the U.S.

But the trade tensions have eased, and the U.S. and China have reached a preliminary deal to reduce tariffs. So, the increase in shipped iPhones could help calm investors’ fears.

—so far this year. Defense stocks have had a strong run in the first nine days of 2020 thanks to tensions in the Middle East and the U.S. conflict with Iran. That’s because defense contractors like Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), and Northrup Grumman (NOC) tend to benefit when the U.S. government spends money on the military.

Boeing (BA) is in the ETF too, and even its stock has been rising, despite the trouble with its grounded 737 MAX jet. That could be because it gets about 40% of its revenue from defense manufacturing.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to today’s host Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.