Podcast: Another Month of Flat Car Sales?

—since July. The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) invests in new initial public offerings and its drop demonstrates the sharp reversal of the IPO market in 2019.

That market had a blistering first half of the year. Lately, however, investors have grown skeptical of fast-growing, money-losing startups without clear paths to profitability—and many have sold their highly valued stocks.

That’s put a dent in other startups’ plans. WeWork officially shelved its IPO on Monday. And talent agency Endeavor Group postponed its offering last week as well.

Sales have been relatively flat for about three years. September data is out today, and analysts expect another steady month of car sales. And that lack of growth has kept investors away from car makers’ stocks in recent years.

General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) trade for some of the cheapest earnings multiples of big companies on the market. But without a return to auto sales growth, investors aren’t likely to pay much attention.

The industry has seen significant consolidation since the financial crisis. With just a few companies controlling most of the market, U.S. carriers have benefited. Management teams are growing their fleets slower than demand, lifting profit margins.

And potential issues like a spiking oil price or labor strife affect all airlines equally, limiting the impact on any one carrier. But concerns about what happens in a recession remain. That has kept a lid on airline industry stocks.

