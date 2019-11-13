Podcast: AMD Stock Has Soared 99% in 2019

AMD stock reaches its highest level since 2005. How Facebook’s new payment app could affect its Libra cryptocurrency. And why there might be value in investing in dying shopping malls.

Listen to Barron’s daily mini-podcast.

Three numbers to start your day:

—in 2019. It’s the best performing stock in the S&P 500 index. AMD’s (ticker: AMD) main products are processors in personal computers, servers, and graphics cards. The chip maker has been steadily gaining market share in high-growth areas like cloud computing. Intel (INTC) has long been the leader there.

On Tuesday, AMD announced that Chinese tech giant Tencent (TCEHY) will use its processors for its cloud-computing service. That boosted the shares to their highest level since 2005.

The jump came after the social media company revealed a new product called Facebook Pay. It will let users send money to each other directly, similar to Venmo, which is owned by PayPal (PYPL). The product will launch on Facebook and Facebook Messenger in the U.S. this week.

It’s a separate project from Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra— which has faced pushback from governments and regulators around the world. And the new focus on Facebook Pay may be a sign that Facebook will let the Libra project fade away.

And it’s no secret that brick-and-mortar retail has gone through some tough times lately. Macerich (MAC) stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value in three years. Thank the rise of Amazon.com (AMZN) for that.

But the stock’s drop is much greater than Macerich’s decline in earnings. It’s now awfully cheap, trading for just seven times one profit measure. That compares with more than 20 times for a high-end apartment REIT.

Some investors are calling it an opportunity. Not for malls to come back into vogue, but to get a collection of assets on sale.

Numbers by Barron’s is our daily podcast. Find out more here.

Write to host Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.