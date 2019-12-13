Podcast: Airpods Could Boost Apple's Holiday Sales

The U.S. and China reach a limited trade deal, and Apple could be headed for very happy holidays. In the world of IPOs, things have been a little topsy-turvy this year. Host: Ben Walsh. Producer: Jennifer Weiss.

Three numbers to start your day:

That might sound like a lot. But it’s only about 5% of the number of iPhones in use around the world. If you think about it that way, the market for Airpods remains not just huge—but relatively untapped.

And with Airpod prices starting at $160, Evercore analyst Amit Duryanani thinks they’re exactly the kind of product that can propel Apple to huge sales this holiday season.

Fewer than in 2018, and with less money raised. That’s not necessarily surprising, given that the big IPO news this year has been about disappointment—Uber and Lyft have not generated much investor enthusiasm since their debuts—and about disappearance, with WeWork’s planned offering falling apart in the face of scrutiny.

This was supposed to be the year of the tech IPO. It wasn’t. Underlining that, the biggest IPO of the year wasn’t a young tech company, but an old, state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco.

The rise came after President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. and China were very close to a deal. Later, it was reported that the two countries had finally reached a “phase one” deal.

Back in October, President Trump said an initial deal had been agreed upon in principle—and the countries have been trying to hash something out ever since.

