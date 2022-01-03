Markets

PODCAST: A Mashup of 2021's Best Moments

Contributor
pmartin@sir-inc.com Schaeffer
Published

To close out 2021, we compiled a highlight reel of the Mashup's best moments. Part 1 covers January 2021 to May 2021. Part 2 will be posted later today.

A huge, heartfelt thank you to every guest that took time to hop on and talk about options trading this year. And a huge thank you to everyone that took the time to listen. Your support means the world!

Table of Contents

Chris Prybal: (2:37), Tony Battista of tastytrade: (5:55), Cboe's Henry Schwartz (8:02), Adam Warner (12:30), Cboe Global Markets (14:13), Don Fishback (17:14), Bond Yields (21:50), VIX Roundtable (25:11), Leigh Drogen (28:00), Adam Warner (29:11) Jermal Chandler (33:27)

 

To sign up for Schaeffer's Top Stock Picks of 2022 special report featuring our top four stocks to buy, click here.

To sign up for Schaeffer's Lightning Trader (Join us Today and Get 25 Chances for Lightning Fast Profits for Just $9.95!), click here.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Schaeffer

Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular