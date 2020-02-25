Podcast: A Market Panic Attack

The main U.S. stock indexes closed deep in the red Monday. Here’s what history says happens next.

It is the biggest one-day drop since February 2018.

Investors reacted to reports of new coronavirus cases and deaths in South Korea, Japan, and Italy over the weekend. The virus now appears to be spreading more rapidly outside of China.

First and foremost, there is the tragic human cost of the virus. But there is also the economic impact of authorities’ measures to contain it. Shutting factories disrupts supply chains. And closing public spaces like shopping areas hurts demand for companies’ products.

The selloff was a reality check for investors, who had pushed the S & P 500 to a record high just last week.

—on Monday. It is the lowest level since 2016. The yield has dropped so much because U.S. government debt is a safe-haven asset. On days like Monday, when the stock market is falling apart, Treasuries often rally. And when the price of a bond increases, its yield falls.

The price of gold also jumped on Monday, as investors sought ways to reduce their risk exposure. Gold hit its highest settlement price since early 2013.

—since 2009. A selloff of that magnitude is often referred to as a correction. The economist Ed Yardeni calls them market “panic attacks.”

But, here’s the thing: After each of those 22 corrections during this current bull market, the index went on to regain and surpass its previous high.

It is a reminder that short-term moves matter less for investors than what happens over months and years.

The coronavirus-related disruption will likely hit first-quarter corporate earnings. But unless it threatens to derail U.S. economic growth, this panic attack too shall pass.

