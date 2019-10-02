Podcast: A Contracting Manufacturing Sector

Gloomy manufacturing activity sends U.S. stock indexes falling. A race to the bottom for e-brokers spooks investors. And some good news: Why the fourth quarter tends to be the best of the year historically.

The survey from the Institute for Supply Management is called the Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI. It asks businesses about trends they’re observing.

The September reading is the second straight month that the PMI fell below 50—a level that indicates a contracting manufacturing sector. And September’s figure is the lowest it has been in over a decade.

The surveyed manufacturing businesses said that soft export demand and trade-war disruptions are hurting business. The gloomy report sent U.S. stock indexes falling over 1% on Tuesday.

—for trading stocks, exchange-traded funds, and options online. And just a few days ago, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) said that it would launch its own commission-free trading product.

This race to the bottom for e-brokers spooked investors on Tuesday. Shares of Schwab, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and E*Trade Financial (ETFC) all dropped by double-digits.

That’s because commissions are an important source of revenue for the companies—especially as interest rates fall and brokers earn less on their customers’ cash deposits.

It makes it the best quarter of the year historically. In fact, stocks have risen almost 80% of the time in the fourth quarter.

There are several reasons why investors tend to love the end of the year. The market’s summer doldrums are in the past. And investors get a look at the coming year as companies begin presenting their future expectations. Their initial estimates tend to sound optimistic. It’s only next year that reality sets in.

