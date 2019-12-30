Podcast: 3 Numbers to Know to Navigate the 2020 Market

In this special edition of Numbers By Barron’s, we bring you three numbers to navigate the markets in 2020. Host: Nicholas Jasinski. Producer: Mette Lützhøft

Three numbers to start your day:

—according to 10 experts. It would be the slowest pace of economic expansion in several years.

The prediction came from a recent Barron’s survey of market strategists—we asked them about their outlooks for the coming year. And the consensus was for a more muted 2020 than 2019 has been.

On the economic front, that means slower growth—but still growth. Our panel sees the consumer remaining the driving force of the economy in 2020. Unemployment is at half-century lows, and wages are growing faster than inflation.

That means consumers’ spending power is increasing—and that’s good news for the economy, since consumer spending accounts for most of it.

—according to the same panel of experts . It’s the basis for their call that the index itself will rise about 4% next year, after a bit of multiple contraction.

Add a roughly 2% dividend yield, and stocks could return about 6% next year. Not stupendous, but not too shabby either.

It could be a bumpy road ahead, however. Several strategists say that headlines on trade, the economy, or the presidential election could push the market higher or lower for extended periods.

It’s a measure of how much investors must pay for each dollar of earnings. Corporate earnings growth has been slow in 2019. So stocks getting more expensive is what has fueled the index’s big rise in 2019.

Why have stocks become so pricey? The Federal Reserve and other central banks are responsible. They lowered interest rates in 2019, which means higher stock valuations. That’s because it makes future earnings worth more. And dividend-paying companies see greater demand from yield-seeking investors.

With stocks already expensive, our panel doesn’t count on a higher price-to-earnings multiple boosting stocks in 2020.

