Po Valley Shareholders Influence AGM Outcomes

May 29, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Po Valley Energy Limited (AU:PVE) has released an update.

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting held on May 29, 2024, where shareholder votes led to the rejection of Resolution 1 and the approval of Resolutions 2 through 4, with the latter two being special resolutions passed by a strong majority. The detailed proxy results, consistent with statutory requirements, were also disclosed.

