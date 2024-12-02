Po Valley Energy’s Teodorico Project Faces EIA Update

Po Valley Energy Limited (AU:PVE) has released an update.

Po Valley Energy Ltd faces a legal ruling requiring an updated Environmental Impact Assessment for its Teodorico offshore project in the Northern Adriatic, to consider newly protected marine areas. Despite the setback, the company’s operations in the region remain secure, and it is actively engaging with Italian authorities to address the court’s concerns. Investors should stay tuned for further updates as Po Valley navigates this regulatory challenge.

