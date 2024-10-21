Po Valley Energy Gains from Italy’s New Decree

Po Valley Energy Limited (AU:PVE) has released an update.

Po Valley Energy Limited stands to benefit from Italy’s new Environmental Decree, which supports natural gas production in the Adriatic Sea. The company’s Teodorico project, located in the designated area, meets the decree’s criteria and is poised for development. This regulatory clarity boosts Po Valley Energy’s potential to maximize the asset’s value through joint ventures or sales.

