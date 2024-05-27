Po Valley Director Increases Shareholdings

Po Valley Energy Limited (AU:PVE) has released an update.

Po Valley Energy Limited has reported a change in Director Kevin Bailey AM’s interest in the company’s securities between May 20th and May 24th, 2024, with Bailey acquiring an additional 334,115 ordinary shares at a total value of $12,962.12. This transaction increased his total holding to 287,733,024 fully paid ordinary shares, both directly and indirectly through various trusts and funds.

