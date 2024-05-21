Po Valley Director Increases Shareholdings

Po Valley Energy Limited (AU:PVE) has released an update.

Po Valley Energy Limited has issued a notice of change in Director Kevin Bailey AM’s shareholdings, revealing an increase in personal holdings by 774,572 ordinary shares, valued at $30,994.08, through on-market purchases between May 14th and 17th, 2024. Following the transaction, Bailey’s direct and indirect interests in the company now total 287,398,909 fully paid ordinary shares, with no shares disposed of during this period.

