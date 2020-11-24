Markets
CCL

P&O Cruises Extends Pause In Operations Into April 2021 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - P&O Cruises, a part of Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), announced Tuesday that it has extended the pause in operations into April 2021 in response to the current uncertainty around European ports of call.

The cruise operator has cancelled cruises that were to begin between March 6, 2021 and April 22, 2021. This was necessary due to the ever changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call.

The company confirmed that all guests with bookings on a cancelled cruise will be notified and will automatically receive an enhanced 125% Future Cruise Credit or alternatively a 100% refund by filling out a web form.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL CUK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular