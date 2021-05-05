P&O Cruises Australia Extends Pause Until 17 September

(RTTNews) - P&O Cruises Australia announced a six-week extension to cruising pause to 17 September, 2021.

The extension to P&O's voluntary pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from 31 July to on or before the new date of 17 September 2021.

The extended pause is being applied as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

