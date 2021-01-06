P&O Cruises Australia Extends Pause In Operations In New Zealand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carnival PLC (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) said P&O Cruises Australia is extending its rolling pause in operations in New Zealand to departures on and before 25 April, 2021. The cruise line will return to New Zealand for a dedicated 150-day season in July 2022.

Pacific Explorer's operations are now paused to 25 April. In Australia, Pacific Adventure is currently scheduled to begin sailing from Sydney on 30 April, 2021. Pacific Encounter is due to call Brisbane home from 7 May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.