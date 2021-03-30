Markets
P&O Cruises Australia Extends Pause In Guest Operations Until End Of July

(RTTNews) - P&O Cruises Australia said it has extended its pause in guest operations until the end of July this year, The current rolling pause will affect cruises scheduled from 18 June to 30 July, 2021.

P&O Cruises also cancels voyages to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for the remainder of the year given the uncertainty around borders. The company noted that guests and travel agents will be contacted directly with solutions and alternative arrangements that will be tailored on a booking-by-booking basis.

CCL CUK

