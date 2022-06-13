PNW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.64, changing hands as low as $71.35 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $62.78 per share, with $88.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.36. The PNW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.