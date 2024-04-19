PNW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.31, changing hands as high as $74.49 per share. Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNW's low point in its 52 week range is $65.20 per share, with $86.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.35. The PNW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

