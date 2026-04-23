PNR Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Pentair plc PNR is set to release its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating 2% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNR’s earnings has remained stable at $1.17 over the past 60 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8.3%.

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Pentair’s Strong Earnings Surprise History

PNR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 5.1%. This is depicted in the following chart.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for PNR Stock

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pentair this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Pentair has an Earnings ESP of -0.07%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: PNR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Pentair’s Q1 Performance

For the first quarter, Pentair expects sales to be up approximately 1% to 2%, consistent with seasonal trends, with the first quarter being the weakest in the year. Over the past few quarters, Pentair’s revenues have been driven by the Pool and Flow segments, which have helped offset the decline at the Water Solutions segment. This is expected to have continued in the first quarter of 2026 as well.

After witnessing lower volumes for five consecutive quarters, the Pool segment saw a rebound in volumes in the second quarter of 2024 with 17.1% growth. However, momentum has since cooled with volume growth reported in single digits, primarily led by pricing. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the segment reported a 1% rise in volumes, which was the lowest for the year. The segment’s growth in revenues has mainly been driven by pricing. We anticipate volume growth and pricing impact to have been flat in the first quarter of 2026. Our model projects the Pool segment’s sales for the first quarter of 2026 to $384 million, in line with the year-ago results.

We expect the Flow segment’s sales to be $393.5 million, indicating an increase of 7% from the prior-year quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a 0.2% year-over-year jump in volumes. Pricing is expected to have a positive impact of 4.3%, while acquisitions, reflecting the contribution of Hydra-stop, are expected to have added 1.5%.

The Water Solutions segment has been witnessing a decline in sales in the past seven quarters, reflecting the impact of portfolio exits. Our model predicts the Water Solutions segment’s net sales to drop 3.3% year over year to $249.7 million. Volumes and pricing are expected to have been flat in the quarter.

Despite ongoing challenges such as tight raw material supply, elevated logistics costs and declines in the Water Solutions segment, Pentair has continued to expand its margins. This has been possible through pricing actions, cost efficiencies and benefits from its Transformation initiatives. This trend is expected to have persisted in the first quarter of 2026.

We project the company’s total operating income to be $253.5 million, implying a 4.5% increase year over year. Adjusted operating margin is projected at 24.7% for the first quarter of 2026 compared with 24% in the first quarter of 2025.

Our model projects the Pool segment’s adjusted operating margin to be 33%, slightly higher than 32.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The Water Solutions segment’s projected adjusted operating margin is 25%, slightly higher than 23.5% in the first quarter of 2025. The Flow segment’s adjusted operating margin is pegged at 23.8%, higher than 22.7% in the year-ago quarter.

PNR Stock Price Performance

Pentair shares have gained 2.1% over the past year against the industry’s 8.6% decline.



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Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Powell Industries POWL, set to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, has an Earnings ESP of +4.77% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Powell Industries’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1.57%. Powell Industries has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 12.94%.

Kennametal KMT, slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +5.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kennametal’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, calling for a year-over-year jump of 44.7%. Kennametal has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 35.4%.

Caterpillar CAT, slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on April 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Caterpillar’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.54 per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 6.8%. Caterpillar has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 3.9%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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