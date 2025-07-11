PNNT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/25, Pennantpark Investment Corporation (Symbol: PNNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 8/1/25. As a percentage of PNNT's recent stock price of $7.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Pennantpark Investment Corporation to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when PNNT shares open for trading on 7/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PNNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNNT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.72 per share, with $7.9151 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.15.

Pennantpark Investment Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Pennantpark Investment Corporation shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

