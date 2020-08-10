PNM Resources Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.01, changing hands as high as $45.02 per share. PNM Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.08 per share, with $56.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.80.

