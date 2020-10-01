Markets
PNM

PNM Resources Raises 2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) said the company is raising its 2020 ongoing earnings guidance to $2.23 - $2.31, targeting a midpoint of $2.27, compared to its prior guidance range of $2.16 - $2.26. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.20. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the guidance increase reflects higher residential loads resulting from COVID-19 and hotter summer temperatures, along with interest savings from the refinancing of debt in 2020 that will benefit customers long-term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PNM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular