PNM Resources Raises 2019 Ongoing EPS View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PNM Resources (PNM) raised its 2019 ongoing earnings per share guidance to a range of $2.13 to $2.16 from the prior estimation of $2.05 to $2.11 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.08 per share for fiscal year 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company expects ongoing earnings per share to be in the range of $2.16 to $2.26 for 2020. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.21 per share.

