PNM Resources Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates; Lifts FY22 View Above Market; Backs FY23 Forecast

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) reported Friday that its third-quarter net earnings attributable to the company increased to $122.4 million from last year's $113.3 million.

Earnings per share were $1.42, up from $1.32 a year ago.

Ongoing net earnings were $126.1 million or $1.46 per share, compared to last year's $118.0 million or $1.37 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total electric operating revenues grew to $729.89 million from prior year's $554.55 million, driven by increased demand at TNMP, PNM and across the Western region.

Further, the company raised its full-year 2022 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance range to $2.63 to $2.68 per share from previously expected $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

Consolidated ongoing earnings guidance for 2023 was maintained at a range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.

Analysts estimate earnings of $2.55 per share for fiscal 2022, and $2.64 per share for fiscal 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.