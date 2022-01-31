PNM Resources (PNM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

PNM Resources Inc. PNM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 3, before the market opens.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Higher transmission margins and demand from customers added in the first nine months of 2021 are expected to have boosted the performance in the fourth quarter. The ongoing recovery in economic conditions in PNM Resources’ service territories and an increase in commercial activities are likely to have supported fourth-quarter results.



PNM Resources’ fourth-quarter earnings are likely to be diluted due to additional outstanding shares.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, which is on par with the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PNM this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here as you will see below.

PNM Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PNM Resources, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: PNM Resources has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, PNM Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases.



Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 4 before the market opens. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has an Earnings ESP of +984.62% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEP’s 2022 earnings per share (EPS) has surged 114.74% year over year.



Dominion Energy Inc. D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 11 before the market opens. Dominion Energy Inc. has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s 2022 EPS has risen 6.8% year over year.



The Southern Company SO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 17 before the market opens. The Southern Company has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SO’s 2022 EPS has risen 4.53% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

