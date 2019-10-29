PNM Resources (PNM) to Post Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

PNM Resources, Inc. PNM is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell.



Notably, the company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 9.93% in the last four quarters.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PNM Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, PNM Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) Price and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) price-eps-surprise | PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) Quote

Factors to Consider



In its second-quarter earnings call, the company announced that its financial performance was hurt by milder-than-expected weather. Nevertheless, a normal weather condition in July is likely to have made a positive impact on the company’s third-quarter results.



The company witnesses strong demand from its Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) customers, which has likely contributed to third-quarter performance.



Q3 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.26, which calls for year-over-year growth of 16.67%.



Other Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Eversource Energy ES is slated to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Exelon Corporation EXC is set to release third-quarter 2019 numbers on Oct 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



PPL Corporation PPL is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.



