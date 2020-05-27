PNM Resources' (PNM) Systematic Capital Investments Bode Well

PNM Resources, Inc.’sPNM long-term investment plans, phased exit from coal-based generation assets, initiatives to provide reliable and affordable clean power will boost its performance.

The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 1.19%, on average. However, long-term earnings growth of the company is pegged at 6.10%.

What’s Driving the Stock?

PNM Resources continues to invest substantially in its utility assets to provide reliable services to its customers. It plans to invest $3.3 billion through 2020 to 2023. These investments led to 8.9% rate base growth. The company also expects 5-6% earnings growth rate in the same time frame.



The company’s strong earnings will enable management to reward its shareholders. The board of directors aims for 5-6% growth in dividend rate over the 2020-2023 time period in-line with earnings growth. The company is targeting a long-term dividend payout ratio of 50% to 60%.

During the current economic crisis, the company requires enough liquidity to meet the near-term obligations. PNM Resources, through its multi-year revolving credit facilities, cash balances and the forward equity ensured $1.2 billion liquidity, which is enough to meet short-term obligations and fund capital investments.

PNM Resources has a long-standing expertise in fulfilling environmental regulations. The company is focused to develop cost effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power. It is focused on exiting from its coal-fired generation by 2031 and have an emissions-free generating portfolio by 2040.

However, risk of operating in nuclear plants and stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change remain headwinds for the company.

Price Performance

In the past 12 months, shares of the company have lost 16.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.

