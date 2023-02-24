PNM Resources (PNM) Q4 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Rise

PNM Resources PNM reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 15 cents per share, a 28.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 21 cents.



For 2022, PNM reported earnings of $2.69 per share, up 9.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.45.

Total Revenues

Total revenues for 2022 were $2,249.6 million, up 26.4% from $1,779.9 million in 2021.

PNM Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PNM Resources, Inc. Quote

Segmental Details

PNM: Earnings for fourth-quarter 2022 were 5 cents per share, down 66.7% from the year-ago quarter. The decline in earnings from this segment was due to a planned increase in O&M spending, including outage costs at gas plants, and higher depreciation and property tax expenses on new capital investments.



TNMP: Earnings for fourth-quarter were 23 cents per share, up 77% from the year-ago quarter. The surge in earnings was due to increased use of load growth and weather, along with rate recovery through increases in Transmission Cost of Service and Distribution Cost of Service.



Corporate and Other: Loss in the reported quarter was 13 cents, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 7 cents. Higher interest rates on variable rate debt increased the year-over-year loss.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for 2022 were $1,855.8 million, up 26.1% from $1471.7 million in 2021.



Total operating income for 2022 was $393.8 million, up 27.8% from $308.2 million in 2021.

Guidance

PNM Resources narrowed its 2023 EPS guidance from $2.60-$2.75 to $2.75-$2.85. The midpoint of the above-guided range for 2023 is $2.70, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 per share.



PNM is expected to incorporate an EPS dilution impact of up to 8 cents per share, indicating an addition of up to $200 million of equity in the second half of 2023 in a non-merger scenario.

Zacks Rank

PNM Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

The AES Corporation AES is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.2%.



AES’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $1.75, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.1%.



Essential Utilities Inc. WTRG is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.



WTRG’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $1.89, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.



Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 50%.



GWRS’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is 25 cents, implying a year-over-year increase of 8.7%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.