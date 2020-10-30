PNM Resources (PNM) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

PNM Resources PNM delivered third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 8.53%. The bottom line also improved 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share compared favorably with $1.28 a year ago.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $472.5 million were up 8.9% from $433.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

PNM Resources, Inc. Holding Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. Holding Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PNM Resources, Inc. Holding Co. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review summed $324.7 million, up 10.8% from $293.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income in the quarter under review was $147.8 million, up 5.2% from $140.5 million a year ago.



PNM Resources and AVANGRID entered into a merger agreement. The merger will create a utility with more than 7.4 gigawatts of renewable energy assets and is expected to close in 2021.

Guidance

The company reaffirmed its recently raised 2020 earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.23-$2.31, the midpoint of which is $2.27, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



It is also focused on strengthening its infrastructure and plans to invest $4.1 billion in the 2020-2024 time period.

Zacks Rank

PNM Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

IDACORP, Inc. IDA reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.02 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 by 1.5%.



American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 16%.

Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?

The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.



The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.



Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Edison International (EIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



PNM Resources, Inc. Holding Co. (PNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.