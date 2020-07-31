PNM Resources (PNM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

PNM Resources PNM reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 55 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 10%. The bottom line also surged 44.7% from the year-ago quarter’s 38 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 72 cents per share against a loss of 95 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Electric Operating revenues of $357.7 million were up 8.3% from $330.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the quarter under review summed $286.5 million, down 32.4% from expenses of $423.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income in the quarter under review was $71.2 million against an operating loss of $93.6 million a year ago.

Guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2020 earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.16-$2.26, the midpoint of which is $2.21, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20.



The company expects its earnings growth rate in the 5-6% range through 2023. It is also focused on strengthening grid and plans to invest $3.3 billion during the 2020-2023 time period.

