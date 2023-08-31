PNM Resources (PNM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

PNM Resources in Focus

Headquartered in Albuquerque, PNM Resources (PNM) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of -9.16% so far this year. The power company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.32% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.73% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.47 is up 5.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, PNM Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.67%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PNM Resources's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PNM is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.72 per share, with earnings expected to increase 1.12% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PNM is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

