PNM Resources' (PNM) Investments, Clean Energy Goals Bode Well

PNM Resources, Inc.’s PNM consistent investments in strengthening infrastructure and efforts to provide reliable and affordable clean power will enhance its performance. Also, the company’s adequate liquidity will allow it to meet its debt obligations.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.27%, on average. Its long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4.87%.

What’s Driving the Stock?

PNM Resources continues to invest substantially in its utility assets for providing reliable services to its customers. The company plans to invest $4.1 billion during the 2020-2024 forecast period, which will likely lead to 8.9% rate base growth. It also expects a 5-6% earnings growth rate in the same time frame.



In New Mexico, the utility received approvals from both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to acquire the Western Spirit Transmission Line in 2021. We note that the company will play an important role with its expanding transmission assets in the region.



Also, the utility is steadily undertaking measures to increase its renewable and battery storage capacity, thus moving toward clean energy. To this end, the company aims to have a clean energy portfolio worth of 2,015 megawatt (MW) by 2022, up from 609 MW in 2019. Further, it boasts sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations and fund capital investments despite the ongoing economic crisis.

Woes

However, the risk behind operating in nuclear plants apart from abiding by the climate change-related stringent environmental policies and regulations remain headwinds to the company.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 23.3%, outperforming the industry’s rise of 11%.

Stocks to Consider

A few better-ranked utilities are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW, DTE Energy Company DTE and MGE Energy Inc. MGEE, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of Pinnacle West Capital, DTE Energy and MGE Energy is pegged at 3.59%, 5.67% and 4.85%, respectively.



Pinnacle West Capital, DTE Energy and MGE Energy delivered a respective earnings surprise of 27.15%, 10.35% and 4.65%, on average, in the last four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.