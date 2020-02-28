PNM Resources' (PNM) Earnings Meet Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

PNM Resources PNM reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of 36 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 100% from year-ago quarter’s figure of 18 cents.



In 2019, the company reported earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $2 in 2018. The year-over-year increase was attributed to the company’s ability to respond and adapt business operations to changing conditions.



Total Revenues



The company generated Electric Operating revenues of $1.46 billion in 2019, up 1.5% from $1.43 billion in 2018.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) Quote

Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses in 2019 amounted to $1.3 billion, up 9.4% from expenses of $1.2 billion in 2018.



Operating income in 2019 was $144 million, down by 39% from $236 million in 2018.



In 2019, New Mexico’s Energy Transition Act established new RPS and 2045 carbon-free mandate.



Guidance



The company affirmed its 2020 consolidated earnings per share (EPS) guidance in the range of $2.16-$2.26, whose midpoint of $2.21 is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank



PNM Resources carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Releases



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%.



WEC Energy Group WEC came up with fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of 77 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 6.9%.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.