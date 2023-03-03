PNM Resources (PNM) Declares $0.37 Dividend

PNM Resources said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.73%, the lowest has been 2.21%, and the highest has been 3.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNM Resources is $51.41. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of $48.94.

The projected annual revenue for PNM Resources is $2,029MM, a decrease of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNM Resources. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNM is 0.31%, an increase of 21.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 87,020K shares. The put/call ratio of PNM is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,651K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,600K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 0.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,211K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,075K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 66.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNM by 2.32% over the last quarter.

PNM Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PNM Resources is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.