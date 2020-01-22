PNM Resources Names Don Tarry To Succeed Chuck Eldred As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Energy holding company PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) announced Wednesday that Chuck Eldred, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been named Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Finance.

In his new role, Eldred will now be focused on achieving the company's key strategic objectives including the transformation to a carbon-free generation portfolio at PNM, increased investment in TNMP infrastructure and overseeing the successful transition of leaders within the finance organization.

Don Tarry, currently Vice President, Controller and Treasurer, has been named Senior Vice President and CFO of PNM Resources. He joined PNM Resources in 1996 and was previously Vice President of Customer Service and Chief Information Officer.

Additionally, Lisa Eden, currently Vice President of Human Resources and previously Vice President and Treasurer, has been named Vice President, Chief Information Officer. She succeeds Mike Mertz, who has been named Vice President and Treasurer. Henry Monroy has been named Vice President and Corporate Controller.

